Alberta Carolyn Brown, age 93, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born April 27, 1927, in Huntingburg, to Arthur and Ethel (Ruttkar) Peters; and married Donald E. Brown on September 1, 1973, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Alberta worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for Tretter’s and was part-owner of Holland Plumbing and Heating. She was a lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ; a member of the V.F.W. Post #2366 Auxiliary; and enjoyed volunteering her time at The Waters of Huntingburg nursing home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Brown, who died January 16, 2001; two brothers, Clayton Henry Peters and Donald Peters who died in infancy; and one sister, Louella K. Hemmer.

She is survived by four step-children, Carol (Gary) Ruff of Boonville, Scott (Gina) Brown of Holland, Kim (Duane) Davis of Folsomville, and Karen (Charlie) Kolb of Jasper; ten step grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews, Carol (Mark) Miller of Huntingburg, Jerry Peters of Huntingburg, Donna (John) Bische of Newburg, Randy Hemmer of Stendal, Sheri (Mike) Hanes of Evansville, and Steve (Sue) Hemmer of Jasper.

Funeral services for Alberta C. Brown will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Huntingburg.

Friends may call for visitation at Salem Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or the Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com