American Red Cross and NFL Team Up to Send a Blood Donor to Superbowl

The American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals – especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. Right now, more donors are needed to help hospital patients.

During this critical time, the Red Cross and NFL are thrilled to offer all those who come to donate an opportunity to receive a special thank you this month. Those who come to donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.* In addition, those who come to give January 1-20, will also be automatically entered to win the Big Game at Home package for an awesome viewing experience safely at home, with a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card to put toward food and fun.**

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS oractivating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.

“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Cyndi Dahl, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”

As COVID-19 cases have risen across the U.S., so has the need for convalescent plasma – leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving blood product. Like “special teams” units on the field, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to make a game-changing difference in the lives of COVID-19 patients. Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could provide a patient’s immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

How those recovered from COVID-19 can help

There are two ways COVID-19 survivors can help – through a convalescent plasma donation or by simply giving whole blood. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients. Health emergencies don’t pause for holidays, game days or a pandemic – blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S. to help patients battling injury and illness.

Blood donation safety precautions

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (Jan. 5-31, 2021):

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

1/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1/18/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1/19/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1/21/2021: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1/22/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1/22/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

1/27/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1/29/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Armstrong Recreational Center, 15849 Big Cynthiana Road Evansville, IN 47720

1/18/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 East Odon, IN 47562

1/15/2021: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Boonville Library, 611 W Main St. Boonville, IN 47601

1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

City of Henderson – Municipal Service Center, 1449 Corporate Court, Henderson, KY 42420

1/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dixie United Methodist Church, 7033 Wheeler Road Corydon, KY 42406

1/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

1/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

1/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1/16/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

1/18/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/19/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/20/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/22/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1/23/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

1/25/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/26/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

1/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1/30/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Gibson General Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive Princeton, IN 47670

1/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Henderson Community College, 2660 South Green St. Henderson, KY 42420

1/27/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Henderson County Expo Center, 3341 Zion Road Henderson, KY 42420

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Ave. Jasper, IN 47549

1/20/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holy Name Church, 511 Second St. Henderson, KY 42420

1/31/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1303 South Green River Road Evansville, IN 47715

1/10/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Indiana State Police – Jasper, 2209 Newton St. Jasper, IN 47546

1/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lincoln Trail Elementary, 13726 Indiana 245 Lamar, IN 47550

1/28/2021: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Luce Elementary School, 1057 North County Road 700 West Richland, IN 47634

1/25/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mary Help of Christians Church, 6827 East County Road 1930 N. Mariah Hill, IN 47556

1/17/2021: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mary Help of Christians Church, 6827 East County Road 1930 N. Mariah Hill, IN 47556

1/25/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

North Elementary – Donate for Tara, 600 N. E. 6th St. Washington, IN 47501

1/20/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Perry Central High School, 18677 Old State Road 37 Leopold, IN 47551

1/25/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Providence Mennonite Church, 47538 US 50 Montgomery, IN 47558

1/5/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 North Holiday Blvd. Santa Claus, IN 47579

1/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, Junction of Hwy 231 and 70 Chrisney, IN 47611

1/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sri Saidham Hindu Temple, 6299 Oak Grove Road Newburgh, IN 47630

1/14/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

St Anthony Community Center, 4665 S Cross St. Saint Anthony, IN 47575

1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 2031 West Michigan St. Evansville, IN 47712

1/24/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2835 North 500 West Ireland, IN 47545

1/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Lane Tell City, IN 47586

1/6/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Vertical Church, 415 W. 800 S. Fort Branch, IN 47648

1/18/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542

1/12/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walmart, 4040 Newton St. Jasper, IN 47546

1/21/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

YMCA-Ferdinand, 131 E 16 St. Ferdinand, IN 47532

1/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassor use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org orcruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.