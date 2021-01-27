American Red Cross Opens More Blood Drives Across Area

The American Red Cross is urging people across the country to roll up their sleeves to ensure patients have access to life-saving blood.

As a thank you to donors, The American Red Cross will give those who donate blood a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

If you’re interested in giving blood and want to make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org. or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. That’s 1-800-733-2767.

Locally, blood drives will take place at

Dale United Methodist Church on February 1st from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Jasper Library on February 3rd from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Free Methodist Church in Washington on February 4th from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

St Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois on February 7th from 8:00am to 2:00pm.

St. Mary’s Huntingburg in Huntingburg on February 9th from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

Berea Mennonite Church in Cannelburg on February 11th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

And the Moose Lodge in Jasper on February 15th from 1:00pm to 7:00pm