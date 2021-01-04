83-year-old Barbara C. Whitten, of Huntingburg, formerly of Haysville, IN and Chicago, IL, passed away on December 30, 2020, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

She was born September 29, 1937, to Ronald E. and Olive I. (Cato) Whitten. Barbara spent most of her life working as a waitress in Chicago. She put herself through cosmetology school. Later on, she was an in-home caregiver. She enjoyed listening to Jimmy Swaggart. Barbara was a very good seamstress and cook.

She is survived by her five children, Michael, Robert, Kimberly, Gary and Diane; four siblings, Rita Bell of Evansville, Karen (Donald) Curtis of Arkansas, Terry (Carolyn) Whitten of Huntingburg, Tonda (Kevin) Fehribach of Holland; and 6 grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.