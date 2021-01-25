71-year-old Beth Ann Dawkins, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Beth was born in Evansville, Indiana on August 23, 1949 to Roy L. and Patricia R. (Frazier) Kixmiller. She married Phillip R. Dawkins M.D. on June 26, 1971. He preceded her in death on November 8, 2008.

Beth worked alongside her husband for many years as a registered nurse at Heartland Cardiology in Jasper, Indiana.

Beth was a devoted mother and Mimi to her grandchildren.

She was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Beth enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards with her bridge group and gardening.

Surviving are three sons; Todd (Stacy) Dawkins, Indianapolis, IN, Adam (Amy) Dawkins M.D., Jasper, IN, Zach (Emily) Dawkins, Bloomington, IN, one daughter; Abigail Dawkins, Louisville, KY, seven grandchildren, Evah and Levi Dawkins, Lance, Luke and Ross Dawkins, and Hannah and Hugo Dawkins, two brothers; Randy and Jon Kixmiller.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one brother Scott Kixmiller.

A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church and Dubois County Young Life.