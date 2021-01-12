82-year-old Betty A. Mehringer, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Betty was born in Jasper, Indiana, on May 29, 1938, to Eugene and Mildred (Heeke) Smith. She married Arnold Mehringer on January 28, 1956, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2018.

Betty was a homemaker and worked at the Chicken Place in Ireland, Indiana, for many years.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, the Precious Blood Ladies Sodality, and the V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary.

Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and particularly loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping, cooking, baking, tending to her flowers and playing cards.

Surviving are three daughters, Sandy Mehringer Johnson, Ripley, WV, Joyce Mehringer Siddons, Jasper, IN, Jill Mehringer Kress, Jasper, IN, three sons, Wayne Mehringer, Jasper, IN, Stan (Karen) Mehringer, Dubois, IN, Brett Mehringer (fiancé Stacy Werner), Velpen, IN, 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two brothers, Richard (Wanda) Smith, French Lick, IN and Dennis “Dink” (Linda) Smith, Muncie, IN, two sisters-in-law, Betty (Tom) Lechner, Jasper, IN, and Rose Mehringer, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Bonnie Opel and Beverly Smith, and one brother, Larry Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Precious Blood Catholic Church or to the Dubois County Humane Society.