Betty Lou Jenkins, age 78, of Dale, passed away at 11:14 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 12, 1942, in Jasper, to Carl W. and Thelma Margaret (Ritter) Miles. Betty grew up in Washington, Indiana, and graduated from Washington High School. She married Darrel E. Jenkins on October 10, 1969, and together they moved to Dale, Indiana, in 1970. Betty owned both Windell’s Café for 21 years and Jenks Pizza for 36 years. She employed over 900 young adults during that time and cared about each and every one of them. Betty served people her entire life and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved God, her family, friends and her community. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Carl Miles; one sister, Norma Jean Padgett; and one brother-in-law, Danny Joe Risley.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Darrel E. Jenkins of Dale; three sons, Michael S. (Hyatt) Jenkins of Wheaton, Illinois, Daniel E. (Kyla) Jenkins of Dale, and Joshua S. (Heather) Jenkins of Little Rock, Arkansas; one sister, Linda Risley of Lithia, Florida; six grandchildren, Kayla, Kolten, Abby, Lauren, Lexi and Billy (Heather); and by one great-grandchild, Ella.

Funeral services for Betty Lou Jenkins will be held at 2:00 p.m., C.S.T. (3:00 p.m., E.S.T.), Monday, January 11, 2021. Private graveside services will follow at the Dale Cemetery. Reverend Charlotte Lee will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., C.S.T., (12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., E.S.T.), on Monday, at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For those of you that are unable to attend the visitation due to Covid-19, Betty would like for you to spend time hugging and holding onto your families. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gentryville United Methodist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com