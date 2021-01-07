88-year-old Beverly J. Hoffman, of Georgetown, formerly of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on January 3, 2020 at the Villas of Guerin Woods in Georgetown, Indiana.

She was born in Evansville, Indiana on November 26, 1932 to Cyril “Toots” and Christine Haller, owners of the Rustic Tavern in Jasper. She married Maurice “Bumps” Hoffman on September 5, 1953 in Holy Family Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1978.

Mrs. Hoffman was the owner of “Hoffman House” on the square in Jasper and Hoffman House Bridals.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a founding member and first president of Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Jasper

She was very active in local and state Democrat politics. She was a past president of the Dubois County Democrat Woman’s Club. She served as Jasper City Council, Council Person at Large and Dubois County Treasurer. She was on the campaign staff of Congressman Lee Hamilton.

Surviving are one son; Anthony Hoffman of New York, two daughters; Patricia Heath (Douglas) of Weatherford, Texas and Jane Burgess (Mikel R.) of Birmingham, Alabama, and one brother Donald Haller (Janet) of Tell City, Indiana, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death beside her husband Maurice was one son, Rex Hoffman, one sister, Anna Mae Gosman, and one brother, James “Doggy” Haller.

A private Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly J. Hoffman will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A celebration of life will be held as soon as it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Jasper Reds Baseball, 844 19th Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546