Another mobile food distribution event is scheduled for the beginning of the week.
Anthem BlueCross Blue Shield and Tri-State Food Bank are sponsoring a mobile food distribution event at the Birdseye Library Monday, January 11th from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm.
There are eligibility guidelines for the event, based on how many are in your household and how much your yearly income is.
|Income Eligibility Guidelines
|# in Household
|Yearly Income
|# in Household
|Yearly Income
|1
|$27,300
|5
|$42,100
|2
|$31,200
|6
|$45,200
|3
|$35,100
|7
|$48,300
|4
|$38,950
|8
|$51,450
No proof of income is required; however, a short survey will be given to those picking up food to best determine the needs for future food distributions.
Be the first to comment on "Birdseye Food Distribution Event To Take Place Next Week"