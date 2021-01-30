Body found in Daviess County

A death investigation is underway in Daviess County.

Sheriff Deputies say the body of 56-year-old Edwin Harris of Cannelburg was found near the intersection of County Roads 900 East and 700 South near Alfordsville on Thursday.

Harris’s body was found lying in the road, about a quarter-mile away from his home.

Investigators believe that exposure to the cold weather played a role in his death.

An autopsy has been scheduled, but no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.