Br. Peter Holden professes temporary vows at Saint Meinrad

Novice Simon Holden professed his temporary vows as a Benedictine monk in a ceremony on January 20, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad.
He has completed his novitiate, a year of prayer and study of the Benedictine way of life. As is the custom during the profession of vows, he chose a religious name. Novice Simon is now Br. Peter.
Br. Peter is 24-years-old and is a native of Lexington, Kentucky.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Louisville in 2019. As a student, he was also a music theory and music history tutor.
He is a graduate of Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kentucky. Most recently, his home parish was St. Leo Parish in Versailles, Kentucky, where he was a volunteer in the parish’s Alpha program.
Temporary vows are typically for three years. This period offers a continuing opportunity for the monk and the monastic community to determine whether monastic life is, indeed, the right vocation for this individual.
