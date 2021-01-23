Cannelton City Schools switching to virtual learning

Cannelton City Schools are switching to a virtual learning schedule.

School officials say the decision is due to the number of employees who have contracted COVID-19, or have been placed in quarantine after being identified as a close contact.

All students will attend school virtually from Monday, January 25th, through Friday, January, 29th.

At this time, officials do not know if they will re-open and operate on a normal schedule the following week. An announcement will be made at the end of the week.

Meals can be picked up at Cannelton Middle and High School each day next week from 11 am to 1 pm. Meal delivery is also available upon request. The Cannelton City Schools meal delivery request form needs to be filled out and turned into your child’s school.

Students told to take home their Chromebooks and chargers home yesterday.

If a student needs materials to complete virtual learning, please contact Elementary Principal Joe Sibbitt at (812)-547-4126 or call Principal Michael Snyder at (812)-547-3296.