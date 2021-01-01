66-year-old Charles E. Glendening, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 1:54 p.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Charlie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 21, 1954, to Lowell and Joan (Jerger) Glendening. He married Rose Ann Haas on April 17, 1977, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a 1973 graduate of Dubois High School and then earned his Associate’s Degree from Ivy Tech in Evansville, Indiana.

He worked at Industrial Tools in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a member of St. Celestine Catholic Church – St. Isidore Parish, Celestine Community Club, Celestine Park, and the K of C.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, volunteering in his community, cooking, grilling, going on road trips, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Ann Glendening, Celestine, IN, one son, Adam (Kara) Glendening, Celestine, IN, two granddaughters, Josslyn and Kendyl Glendening, one sister, Elaine (Scott Klag) Glendening, Portland, OR, three brothers, John Glendening, Eagle-Vail, CO, James Glendening, Celestine, IN, Paul (Faye) Glendening, St. Anthony, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charles E. Glendening will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the church on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, St. Isidore Parish, or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.