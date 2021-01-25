92-year-old Charles L. “Jim” Menner, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:24 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana on August 23, 1928 to Leo and Lucille (Flick) Menner. He married Dorothy Hoffman on June 10, 1950 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, IN. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2012.

Jim was a lifelong insurance salesman, retiring in 2013 when he was 84.

He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, and was a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

Jim loved baseball, playing shortstop for the Jasper Wildcats and Jasper Reds, while also being a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was known and loved by many, and he showed love to others. Most of all, he loved his family deeply.

Surviving is one daughter; Karen Monar (Mark) Newburgh, three sons; Keith Menner (Terry), Indianapolis, Ken Menner (Sandy), Westfield, IN, and Kurt Menner (Lisa), Franklin Lakes, NJ, eleven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death besides his wife was a brother, Donald “Duck” Menner, and another brother Marvin who died in infancy.

A visitation for Charles L. “Jim” Menner will be held from 2pm until 6pm on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN,. Entombment will be at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.