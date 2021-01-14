69-year-old Cletus E. Seifert, of Huntingburg, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

He was born April 29, 1951, in Huntingburg, to Ralph and Theresia (Schaeffer) Seifert. Cletus worked at Hurst Custom Cabinets in Huntingburg; and was always making jokes. He was a member of the Abe Lincoln American Legion Post #444 in Dale, N.W.T.F., and Quail and Upland Game Alliance. He was active with the Southridge Football Boosters; and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Seifert; and a brother, David A. Seifert.

He is survived by one son, Nathan (Deb Scott) Seifert of Holland; his mother, Theresia Seifert of Dale; three sisters, Pearl Gelarden of Fulda, Phyllis (Mark) Schaefer of Dale and Edna Chase of Holland; three brothers, Louis and Gary Seifert both of Dale and Kenny (Gia) Seifert of Moberly, Missouri; and by one sister-in-law, Inez (Edward) Schroeder of Huntingburg.

Graveside services for Cletus E. Seifert will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Monday, January 18, 2021, at Dale Cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com