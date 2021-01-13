County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 13, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 574,119 positive cases and 8,790 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,286 cases, 70 deaths
- Pike- 1,086 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer- 1,757 cases, 17 deaths
- Perry –1,397 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 680 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,528 cases – 70 Deaths
- Orange – 1,448 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,180 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 711 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,238 cases, 26 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,716 cases – 71 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,454 cases- 56 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,165 cases – 90 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 18,033 cases – 210 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
