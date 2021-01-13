County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 13, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,686 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 574,119 positive cases and 8,790 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,286 cases, 70 deaths

Pike- 1,086 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,757 cases, 17 deaths

Perry –1,397 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 680 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,528 cases – 70 Deaths

Orange – 1,448 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,180 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 711 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,238 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,716 cases – 71 Deaths

Gibson- 3,454 cases- 56 Deaths

Warrick- 6,165 cases – 90 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 18,033 cases – 210 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.