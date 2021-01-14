County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 14, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,411 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths on Thursday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 578,494 positive cases and 8,830 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,335 cases, 70 deaths
- Pike- 1,113 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer- 1,769 cases, 17 deaths
- Perry –1,413 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 680 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,556 cases – 71 Deaths
- Orange – 1,463 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,233 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 722 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,256 cases, 26 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,741 cases – 72 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,485 cases- 56 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,249 cases – 90 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 18,192 cases – 211 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
