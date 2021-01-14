County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 14, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 4,411 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths on Thursday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 578,494 positive cases and 8,830 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,335 cases, 70 deaths

Pike- 1,113 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,769 cases, 17 deaths

Perry –1,413 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 680 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,556 cases – 71 Deaths

Orange – 1,463 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,233 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 722 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,256 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,741 cases – 72 Deaths

Gibson- 3,485 cases- 56 Deaths

Warrick- 6,249 cases – 90 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 18,192 cases – 211 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.