County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 19, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 and 126 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 595,436 positive cases and 9,092 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,471 cases, 75 deaths

Pike- 1,143 cases, 26 deaths

Spencer- 1,843 cases, 19 deaths

Perry –1,493 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 707 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,630 cases – 73 Deaths

Orange – 1,529 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,298 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 771 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,344 cases, 27 deaths

Lawrence- 3,838 cases – 76 Deaths

Gibson- 3,600 cases- 58 Deaths

Warrick- 6,529 cases – 94 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 18,856 cases – 236 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.