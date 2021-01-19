County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 19, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 and 126 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 595,436 positive cases and 9,092 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,471 cases, 75 deaths
- Pike- 1,143 cases, 26 deaths
- Spencer- 1,843 cases, 19 deaths
- Perry –1,493 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 707 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,630 cases – 73 Deaths
- Orange – 1,529 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,298 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 771 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,344 cases, 27 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,838 cases – 76 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,600 cases- 58 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,529 cases – 94 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 18,856 cases – 236 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
