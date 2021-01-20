The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,942 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 598,313 positive cases and 9,154 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,494 cases, 77 deaths
- Pike- 1,146 cases, 26 deaths
- Spencer- 1,858 cases, 19 deaths
- Perry –1,497 cases, 27 deaths
- Martin – 710 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,647 cases – 73 Deaths
- Orange – 1,534 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,313 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 776 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,352 cases, 27 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,857 cases – 77 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,626 cases- 59 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,579 cases – 97 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 19,012 cases – 243 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
Be the first to comment on "County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 20, 2021)"