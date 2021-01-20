County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 20, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,942 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 598,313 positive cases and 9,154 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,494 cases, 77 deaths

Pike- 1,146 cases, 26 deaths

Spencer- 1,858 cases, 19 deaths

Perry –1,497 cases, 27 deaths

Martin – 710 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,647 cases – 73 Deaths

Orange – 1,534 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,313 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 776 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,352 cases, 27 deaths

Lawrence- 3,857 cases – 77 Deaths

Gibson- 3,626 cases- 59 Deaths

Warrick- 6,579 cases – 97 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 19,012 cases – 243 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.