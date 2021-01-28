County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 28, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,890 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths on Thursday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 619,995 positive cases and 9,504 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,622 cases, 82 deaths
- Pike- 1,209 cases, 26 deaths
- Spencer- 1,961 cases, 24 deaths
- Perry –1,578 cases, 30 deaths
- Martin – 758 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,732 cases – 76 Deaths
- Orange – 1,634 cases – 35 Deaths
- Knox- 3,391 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 817 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,444 cases, 28 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,983 cases – 81 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,809 cases- 60 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,915 cases – 102 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 19,905 cases – 257 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
