County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 28, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,890 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths on Thursday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 619,995 positive cases and 9,504 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,622 cases, 82 deaths

Pike- 1,209 cases, 26 deaths

Spencer- 1,961 cases, 24 deaths

Perry –1,578 cases, 30 deaths

Martin – 758 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,732 cases – 76 Deaths

Orange – 1,634 cases – 35 Deaths

Knox- 3,391 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 817 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,444 cases, 28 deaths

Lawrence- 3,983 cases – 81 Deaths

Gibson- 3,809 cases- 60 Deaths

Warrick- 6,915 cases – 102 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 19,905 cases – 257 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.