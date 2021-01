County by County COVID-19 Cases and Deaths (January 5, 2021)

The Hoosier State has now recorded 533,038 positive cases and 8,292 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 4,897cases, 62 deaths

Pike- 990 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,591 cases, 14 deaths

Perry –1,261 cases, 24 deaths

Martin – 626 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,363 cases – 69 Deaths

Orange – 1,329 cases – 32 Deaths

Knox- 2,996 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 627 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,028 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,460 cases – 65 Deaths

Gibson- 3,155 cases- 55 Deaths

Warrick- 5,553 cases – 87 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 16,427 cases – 204 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.