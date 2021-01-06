County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 6, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,214 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 539,229 positive cases and 8,371 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 4,951 cases, 62 deaths

Pike- 1,005 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,612 cases, 14 deaths

Perry –1,268 cases, 24 deaths

Martin – 633 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,375 cases – 69 Deaths

Orange – 1,336 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,030 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 638 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,062 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,502 cases – 65 Deaths

Gibson- 3,208 cases- 55 Deaths

Warrick- 5,660 cases – 87 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 16,711 cases – 207 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.