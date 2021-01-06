County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 6, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,214 new cases of COVID-19 and 80 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 539,229 positive cases and 8,371 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 4,951 cases, 62 deaths
- Pike- 1,005 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer- 1,612 cases, 14 deaths
- Perry –1,268 cases, 24 deaths
- Martin – 633 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,375 cases – 69 Deaths
- Orange – 1,336 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,030 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 638 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,062 cases, 26 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,502 cases – 65 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,208 cases- 55 Deaths
- Warrick- 5,660 cases – 87 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 16,711 cases – 207 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
