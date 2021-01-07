County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 7, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths on Thursday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 546,499 positive cases and 8,452 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,022 cases, 65 deaths

Pike- 1,021 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,648 cases, 14 deaths

Perry –1,296 cases, 24 deaths

Martin – 648 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,425 cases – 70 Deaths

Orange – 1,359 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,045 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 658 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,101 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,544 cases – 65 Deaths

Gibson- 3,256 cases- 55 Deaths

Warrick- 5,772 cases – 89 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 16,989 cases – 207 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.