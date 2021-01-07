County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 7, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 7,344 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths on Thursday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 546,499 positive cases and 8,452 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,022 cases, 65 deaths
- Pike- 1,021 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer- 1,648 cases, 14 deaths
- Perry –1,296 cases, 24 deaths
- Martin – 648 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,425 cases – 70 Deaths
- Orange – 1,359 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,045 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 658 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,101 cases, 26 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,544 cases – 65 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,256 cases- 55 Deaths
- Warrick- 5,772 cases – 89 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 16,989 cases – 207 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
