COVID-19 liability protections bill passes Senate

A bill that would provide liability protections to Indiana businesses, organizations, and individuals in coronavirus-related lawsuits has passed the Senate by a vote of 40 to 8.

Senate Bill 1 is authored by State Senator Mark Messmer and provides organizations and individuals with civil liability damages if someone is exposed to COVID-19 on their property or during an activity that they organized.

Manufacturers of personal protective equipment would also be protected. Liability protection would not cover instances of gross negligence or deliberate misconduct on the part of the organization or individual.

The bill was also amended to provide additional protections to any situation that alleges harm relating to COVID-19, including hospitals.

It will now be heard by the House of Representatives.