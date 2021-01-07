Crawford County man arrested following vehicle pursuit

A Crawford County man is in custody after leading police on a chase through three counties.

State Troopers tried to pull over 30-year-old Christopher Smith of Marengo on US 231 early Wednesday morning.

Smith refused to stop and turned east on I-64, reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

Dubois County Sheriff Deputies then tried to stop Smith by setting out stop sticks to deflate the car’s front tire.

Even with the flat tire, Smith continued going 50 to 80 miles per hour on I-64 through Perry and Crawford counties.

The pursuit came to an end with Smith crashed just east of English on Temple Road.

Smith was found to be under the influence of a narcotic substance and had outstanding warrants out of Crawford County.

Smith was transported to the Crawford County Jail and charged with felony counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and possession of a legend drug, and misdemeanor counts of OWI refusal, operator never licensed, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.