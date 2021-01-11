57-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” M. Berth, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Cindy was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 21, 1963, to John and Betty (Hurst) Berth.

She was a 1981 graduate of Jasper High School, and then graduated from the Vincennes University Nursing Program, where she became a registered nurse.

She was a nurse for Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and the St. Ann’s Society.

She enjoyed doing puzzles and word searches.

Surviving are her mother, Betty Berth, Jasper, IN, two sisters, Cheryl Berth and Christina Berth, both of Jasper, IN, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding her in death is her father, John Berth.

Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, or to a favorite charity.