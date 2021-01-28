Daviess County Secures Lowest Unemployment Rate in State for Ninth Month in a Row

Daviess County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The county took home the top spot for the ninth month in a row in December with a 2.4% rate.

The numbers for the surrounding counties include: Dubois at a 3.0% jobless rate, Martin County at 2.9%, Spencer County with a 3.6% rate, Knox at 3.4%, Warrick, and Gibson at a 2.8% jobless rate, Perry at 3.9%, Pike County at 3.7%, Crawford with a 4.3% rate, Vanderburgh at 3.8%, and Orange County at 5.6%.

The state’s jobless rate dropped to 4.3% in December, which is below the national rate of 6.7%.