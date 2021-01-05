Demographics Show over 80% of Dubois County Residents That Have Died from COVID-19 Were Over 70

When it comes to COVID-19 in Dubois County, age is more than just a number.

When looking at demographic numbers, out of the 62 deaths related to COVID-19, 80.7% of those who passed away were over the age of 70.

32.3% of those who passed were between the ages of 70 and 79, and 48.4% of those who passed were over the age of 80.

11.3% of those who passed were between the ages of 60 and 69. 8.1% of those who passed were between the ages of 50 and 59.

Gender-wise, the percentage of males is over females, with males being at 50% and females being at 48.4%.

There has been a total of 12 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Dubois County since the start of the year.

To find more information, head to coronavirus.in.gov