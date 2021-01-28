81-year-old Dennis L. Stetter, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence.

Dennis was born September 24, 1939, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Herman and Esther (Brace) Stetter and was to married Patricia A. (Emerson) Stetter. He retired as a rural mail carrier. Dennis previously worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance and had also been a coal miner and auctioneer. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, antiques, and collecting arrowheads. He loved his five daughters and enjoyed attending his grandkids’ sporting activities. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kim Palmer; and four brothers, Bill, Junior, Richard, and Dave Stetter.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stetter; four daughters, Lisa (John) Faulkner of Tell City, IN, Tina (Scott) Niehaus of Brazil, IN, Jill (Sean) Stout of Waco, TX, and Trish (Clay) Howard of Shoals, IN; one sister, Judy Buehler of Florida; one brother, Ronald Stetter of Illinois; (17) grandchildren, (23) great-grandchildren, and (2) great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass for Dennis L. Stetter will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Patient Care Services Fund.