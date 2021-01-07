Driver involved in school bus accident has been located

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has released an update in a school bus accident investigation.

Police say the driver, who reportedly drove left of center, forcing a Southeast Dubois School bus into a ditch, has been located and interviewed.

The incident took place on County Road 400 South near Patoka Road on Wednesday afternoon.

There were students on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Parents were notified and students were safely loaded onto a different bus.

The investigation is ongoing.