Dubois County downgraded to CODE ORANGE

Dubois County has been downgraded to a CODE ORANGE designation for COVID-19 for the first time in over a month.

So what does this mean for Dubois County residents?

The county positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently 9.6%. Even though this meets the orange designation positivity rate threshold, the county will continue following the restrictions as if it was still in the red designation until next Wednesday.

In order for the county to begin following the orange metric criteria, it has to stay in the orange designation for two straight weeks.

For more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.