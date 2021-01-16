Dubois County Health Department is once again accepting appointments for eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccination while supply lasts! The only way to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is by scheduling an appointment at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for those individuals who do not have internet access.
We will continue to share as more appointment times and clinics become available here in Dubois County.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Health Department Again Accepting COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments"