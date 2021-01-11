Dubois County Health Department Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Dubois County is opening it’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The department will open the clinic today to administer the vaccine to eligible recipients who have a scheduled appointment.

However, some eligible Dubois County residents will have to wait a few weeks to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Local health officials say the schedule is already full for the first two weeks because of the limited amount of vaccines.

Eligible individuals will have to wait to schedule an appointment until after Monday, January 25th.

The vaccine is available to individuals age 80 and older, licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers and first responders. A photo ID, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in Indiana will be required.

Vaccines are available by appointment only to those currently eligible as determined by the Indiana State Department of Health.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov. If you want to schedule an appointment and do not have internet access, call 211.

Currently, the vaccine available at the health department is the Moderna vaccine.

Two doses will be administered at least 28 days apart. It takes a few weeks to build immunity after the second vaccination.

For more information, visit our television partner’s website, WJTS.TV.