Dubois County Sheriff Deputies asking for information in accident involving school bus

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a Southeast Dubois County School bus.

Deputies say the driver of a blue older model Chevrolet regular cab pickup reportedly drove left of center, forcing the bus into a ditch on County Road 400 South near Patoka Road around 4 pm Wednesday.

There were students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

Parents were notified and students were safely loaded onto a different bus.

If you have any information about the accident, call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522.