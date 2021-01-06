The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident involving a Southeast Dubois County School bus.
Deputies say the driver of a blue older model Chevrolet regular cab pickup reportedly drove left of center, forcing the bus into a ditch on County Road 400 South near Patoka Road around 4 pm Wednesday.
There were students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
Parents were notified and students were safely loaded onto a different bus.
If you have any information about the accident, call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at (812)-482-3522.
Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Sheriff Deputies asking for information in accident involving school bus"