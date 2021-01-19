Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Stolen Polaris

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen side by side.

Deputies are investigating a report of a stolen side by side ATV that was taken between 8:30pm Sunday night and 9:00am Monday morning. The vehicle is a 2020 Polaris Velocity and was stolen off of a trailer that was parked along St Rd 161, about 2 miles north of Holland.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (812) 482-3522.