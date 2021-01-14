100-year-old Edna J. Tobin passed away on January 6, 2021 at Mountainbrook Assisted Living in Sevierville, Tn. two days after celebrating her 100th birthday. Edna was loved by everyone at Mountainbrook. Edna was born on January 4, 1921 in Saint Henry to Paul J. and Scholastica (Luebbehusen) Schwinghamer. She was united in marriage to William E. Tobin at the Fort Knox Military Chapel. William preceded her in death on June 1, 1986.

Edna was a member of Christ the King Parish, and the St. Henry Christian Mothers. She enjoyed playing Bingo and cornhole.

Edna is survived by four daughters, Shirley Mehling, Mary (Stephen) Kissinger and Patti (Donald) Huber all of Evansville, Martha (Eugene) Tenbarge of Bonita Springs, Fl. One sons, Paul (Mary Ann) Tobin of Saint Henry. Seven grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren. Two sister-in-laws, Mary Jean Schwinghamer of Evansville, and Jean Schwinghamer of Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Urban, Othmar, Victor “Jiggs”, Jerome “Jerry”, Maurice, and Harry Schwinghamer. One sister, Lucille Range, a son-in-law, Lee Mehling and a grand-daughter.

Burial of cremains will be private in Saint Ferdinand Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shreiner’s Children Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.