Five new COVID-19 related deaths, 43 additional cases reported in Dubois County

Five more Dubois County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 43 newly confirmed cases and 5 additional deaths on Sunday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 4,803 and 59 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 23.5%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and to wear a mask.