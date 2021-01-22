80-year-old Frieda Louise Kendall Ross, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 6:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Frieda was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on December 13, 1940, to Theodore R. and Esther L. (Faulkner) Kendall. She married Arthur W. Ross in Denver, Colorado on March 10, 1962.

She attended Huntingburg High School and Vincennes University. She was an LPN and retired from The Waters of Huntingburg.

She enjoyed her Bible study groups, doodling, flowers, birds, reading James Whitcomb Riley to her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by infant daughter Veronda Sue Ross and son Vincent Dearing, parents Ted and Esther Kendall, a sister Mary Jean Masterson, and great-granddaughter Addison Hardt.

Surviving are her husband, Arthur W. Ross Sr. of Huntingburg, daughter Idana Crowe (Paul Bickers) and daughter-in-law Tina Dearing of Huntingburg, sons Kent Ross (Dawn) of Rowlett, TX, and Arthur W. Ross Jr. (Lora) of Jasper. Also surviving are grandchildren Jennifer Cisney-Crowe, Tawna Crowe Knebel, Alysia (Jeremy) Fisher, David Ross, Rachel (Kendal) Hardt, Courtney Ross (Justin Fowler), Deborah (Daniel) West, and Maleah Dearing, fourteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, brother Terry (Michaela) Kendall and sister Marsha (Roger) Stutsman.

Graveside services will be at Birdseye Cemetery Monday, January 25th at 10:00 AM.