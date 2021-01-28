Fundraiser underway to place historical marker at Indiana State Police Jasper Post

A fundraiser is underway to make sure an important piece of Indiana State Police history is never forgotten.

The Indiana Historical Bureau approved the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation’s request to place a historic marker at the Jasper Post last year.

Indiana State Police Museum Curator, Lauren Baker, helped organize the fundraiser and says the post is deeply rooted in state police history.

“It’s one of our posts that was built in the 1930s by the Works Progress Administration during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidency. It is one of six posts that were built during this time period, and is the only one in the state still being used as a State Police post,” she says.

Even though there have been upgrades in the past few years, Baker says many things still look the same.

“It looks almost exactly the same as it did back then. Only a few changes have been made to the inside,” she says.

Placing a historical marker at the post would not only honor its place in Indiana State Police history.

Indiana State Police Jasper Post PIO, Sergeant David Henderson, says it would also pay tribute to troopers of the past and present.

“Troopers who have come and gone through here have a very proud heritage of being from the Jasper Post. When I was a little boy, I knew many troopers who were from the Jasper Post. It’s what I’ve wanted to do my entire life, and I am proud to be a trooper with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post,” he says.

Henderson says it would also hold an extra significance for those who call it home.

“Troopers and those who work in and out of this post call Jasper and Dubois County home and we’re very proud of it. If we can place a historical marker and mark the spot for generations to see, that would be a great opportunity for Dubois County, the Indiana State Police, and the people of Jasper,” Henderson says.

If you would like to donate: Click here

Once the funds are raised, the marker will be purchased and placed in front of the Jasper Post. A ceremony will take place in 2021.