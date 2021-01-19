Gary G. Krueger, age 66, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Gary was born in Evansville, Indiana, on August 4, 1954, to Glenn and Vallie (Chandler) Krueger. He married Pamela Anderson on May 6, 1990, in Huntingburg, Indiana.

For many years, Gary was a barn painter and painted barns and houses for many farmers. He also painted the Maple Grove campground yearly. In addition, he was a Baptist minister, serving for several years.

Gary was a lifelong scholar, who loved linguistics and music, as he taught himself Latin, Hebrew and Greek, and to play the guitar, banjo, violin, and harmonica, among others. He volunteered at local nursing homes, playing music for the residents. After retirement, his grandchildren became his life. He would draw and paint with them and crafted different objects with and for them.

Surviving are his wife Pam Krueger, Jasper, IN, two children, Matthew Krueger, Jasper, IN, and Stacy Buhr, Huntingburg, IN, four grandchildren, one great grandson, and one sister, Esther Mae Bohnenkamper, Jonesboro, TN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

