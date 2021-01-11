71-year-old George “Bud” T. Potter, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:16 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bud was born in Eglin AFB, Florida, on February, 2, 1949, to George R. and Mary Ann (Becher) Potter. He married Donna Helming on January 22, 1982, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He was a construction supervisor for Kimball International, and after that he became a self-employed construction supervisor.

He was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, the Ferdinand Jaycees, the Ferdinand Community Club, and a charter member of the Ferdinand Optimist Club. In the past, he was very involved in Boy Scouts, and was an eagle scout. He received the Ad Altare Dei award from the Boy Scouts of America.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Potter, Jasper, IN, two daughters, Rachel Potter, Fairbanks, AK, Heather (Ryan) Dooley, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Parker and Hudson Dooley, three sisters, Susie (Ken) Pund, Ferdinand, IN, Ginny (Lee) Begle, Ferdinand, IN, Margie (Marty) Vaught, Jasper, IN, and three brothers, John Potter, Leopold, IN, Mark (Margaret) Potter, Ferdinand, IN, and Bill (Janice) Potter, Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.