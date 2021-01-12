85-year-old George L. Wiesehan, of Holland, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Sunday, January 10, 2021, at The Waters of Huntingburg nursing home.

He was born September 23, 1935, in Holland, to Louis and Esther (Miller) Wiesehan; and married Naomi Brown on January 19, 1963, at St. James in Holland. After her passing, he later married Laura Hubster on June 22, 1991. He was a member of the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366, Holland American Legion Post 343, Huntingburg Fraternal of Eagles, St. James Lutheran Church in Holland, National Rifle Association and the Guernsey Club in the 1950’s. George was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan; and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Naomi Wiesehan, who passed away on June 21, 1983; his second wife, Laura Wiesehan, who passed away on December 3, 2012; and one infant son, John Allen Wiesehan.

He is survived by two sons, Bill (Peggy) Wiesehan of Holland and Jimmy (Jennifer) Wiesehan of Huntingburg; and by three grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for George L. Wiesehan will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., Friday, January 15, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Pastor David Darling will officiate the service. Burial will take place at St. James Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Holland American Legion Post 343.

Friends may call for visitation at St. James Lutheran Church from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 14th, and also from 9:00-11:00 a.m., the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church.