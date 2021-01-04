84-year-old Gilbert L. Neuhoff, age 84, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 12:27 p.m. on Thursday, January 1, 2021, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Gilbert was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on December 20, 1936, to Carl and Florence (Giesler) Neuhoff. He married Roberta Hochgesang on Valentines Day, February 14, 1957, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

Gilbert was a graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran.

He retired as co-owner of Neuhoff and Wagner.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, the Ireland Sportsman Club, and the Isaac Walton.

He enjoyed fishing and playing cards, and was an avid sports fan.

Surviving are his wife Roberta Neuhoff, Ireland, IN, six children, Linda (Steve) Black, Sullivan, IN, David (Mary) Neuhoff, Ireland, IN, Nancy (Brian) Phelps, Evansville, IN, Janet (Don) Buchanan, Jasper, IN, Sandra (Steve) Holst, Huntingburg, IN, Tony (Cory Calmes) Neuhoff, Chicago, IL, 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, one great grandchild on the way, one brother, Robert Neuhoff, Jasper, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.