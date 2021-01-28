Governor Eric Holcomb adjusting coronavirus restrictions on crowd sizes

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is adjusting the targeted restrictions for counties with high levels of COVID-19.

Holcomb signed the new executive order on Thursday and extended the public health emergency for an additional 30 days.

The following restrictions go into effect on Monday, February 1st, and will last until Sunday, February 28th.

Red: The county has very high positivity and community spread. When a county is in the Red metric, these requirements remain in effect until the metric has returned to Orange or lower for two weeks.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 25 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 25 percent of a facility capacity.

Orange: The county’s community spread is approaching high levels. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Orange metric and remain until a county moves to Yellow or Blue for two straight weeks.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 50 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 25 percent of a facility capacity.

Yellow: The county has a moderate community spread. These requirements are in effect when a county reaches the Yellow metric and remain until a county moves to Blue for two straight weeks.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 100 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 50 percent of a facility capacity.

Blue: The county has a low community spread.

The overall size of a social gathering or event is strongly recommended to be limited to 250 people.

If the venue owners, hosts or organizers have a written safety plan submitted to the local health department, social gatherings and events are limited to 100 percent of a facility capacity.

Face coverings are required for all Hoosiers. Businesses of all types are required to place clearly visible signs at their public and employee entrances notifying all that face coverings are required.

All customers in restaurants and bars are required to be seated. Tables, counters, or other seating arrangements must be spaced six feet apart.

Click here to see the executive order: in.gov/gov/governor-holcomb/newsroom/executive-orders/