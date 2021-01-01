Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County to dedicate new habitat home

Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County is getting ready to dedicate its eighteenth month.

The organization is celebrating the milestone with a live ceremony on its Facebook page on Sunday, January 31st at 3 pm.

By tuning in, you’ll be able to learn more about the newest Habitat Homeowner, Jamie, see the home, and learn more about homeownership through HFHDC.

Jamie contributed over 300 hours of work and will receive the keys to her new home during the celebration.

This year’s home was built through a partnership with Patoka Valley School Cooperative and Vincennes University-Jasper and supported high school students looking to enter the local workforce.

The students work alongside Habitat volunteers throughout the project.

For more information and to support the Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County, email Executive Director, Michael Richard, at michael@duboishabitat.org.