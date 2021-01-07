Huntingburg Man Arrested During Suspicious Package Investigation

A Huntingburg man has been arrested while police investigated a suspicious package.

Last night, Detectives with the Huntingburg Police Department were investigating Market Street when they received an anonymous tip about a man fitting the description of a picture put out by the police department on social media. The social media post asked the public for information regarding suspicious packages being found around Huntingburg and a man being seen in the area. The anonymous tipper believed the man in the picture was 35-year-old Jordan Brown of Huntingburg.

Police found Brown and made contact with him. Through their investigation, police discovered that Brown had detonated a homemade explosive device back in December 2020.

Brown was taken to the Dubois County Security Center and was charged with a Level 5 Felony Count of Possession of a Destructive Device.

The Huntingburg Police Department is still investigating the suspicious package that was in the 300 block of East Fourth Street on January 6, 2021. If you have information in regard to the investigation, please contact Det. Sgt. Stivers at 812-683-3003 or you may remain anonymous by calling the anonymous tip line at 812-684-2992.