Huntingburg Police investigating reports of possible explosions

Police in Huntingburg are investigating after receiving reports of loud explosions.

Officers responded to a report of an explosion near the 1st and Chestnut Street intersection around 10 pm on Friday.

Neighbors in the area described hearing a very loud boom and seeing a pickup truck leaving the area.

Officers are also investigating a similar incident that happened on December 20th near the 5th and Geiger Street intersection. Police say no one reported that explosion until the next day.

If you have any information about either of these incidents, contact Detective Stivers with the Huntingburg Police Department at (812)-683-3003. You can also remain anonymous by calling the department’s anonymous tip line at (812)-684-2992.