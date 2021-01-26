IDEM seeks nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is now accepting applications for the 2021 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence.

These awards recognize individuals and organizations that have implemented outstanding environmental strategies into their operations and decision-making process.

Seven awards will be presented, with one in each of the following categories:

Energy Efficiency/Renewable Resources

Environmental Education/Outreach

Five Year Continuous Improvement

Greening the Government

Land Use/Conservation

Pollution Prevention

Recycling/Reuse

The public is invited to submit nominations and organizations may self-nominate. Nominations are open to all Indiana facilities, government agencies, individuals, and other groups that implement exemplary environmental projects or initiatives with measurable results. An instructional webinar, eligibility requirements, and details about the nomination process are available at https://www.in.gov/idem/partnerships/2457.htm.

Nominations must be received by IDEM no later than , 2021, at 5 p.m. EDT. Nominations received after the deadline will not be accepted.

Awards will be presented at the Annual Pollution Prevention Conference on , 2021, at the Marriott Indianapolis North. In addition, IDEM will issue a statewide press release announcing the seven winners and their projects.

For questions about the nomination process or assistance in compiling your nomination, please contact Cameron Maschino at 317-233-5434 or GovAwards@idem.IN.gov.