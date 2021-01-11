84-year-old Ila Jean Reinke, of Dale, passed away at 5:42 a.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 22, 1936, in Gentryville, to Charles Rufus and Beulah Marie (Roos) Ellis; and married Max E. Reinke on November 6, 1955, at the Santa Claus United Methodist Church. She was a member of Santa Claus United Methodist Church for 54 years, where she was a member of the Rachel Circle and United Methodist Women’s groups. She also attended Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Gentryville. Ila Jean was a homemaker, wife of a dairy farmer; and enjoyed traveling, cooking, her cats and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max E. Reinke, who passed away on January 5, 2014; one granddaughter, Danielle N. Reinke; and two brothers, Roy Lee and Glen Ellis.

She is survived by three sons, Bob (Kelli), Steve (fiancé, Debbie) and Dan (Kathy) Reinke all of Dale; one daughter, Beth (Larry) Stephens of Carrollton, Georgia; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Darlene Messer-Skinner of Indianapolis.

Public visitation for Ila Jean Reinke will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m., C.S.T., Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Gentryville United Methodist Church. A private funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with burial following at Santa Claus United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastors Charlotte Lee and Jill Kaetzel will officiate the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Danielle Nicole Reinke Memorial Scholarship or Santa Claus United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.