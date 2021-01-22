Indiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship Program accepting applications

The Indiana Sheriff’s Association is awarding scholarships to school seniors and college students interested in criminal justice.

Approximately 40 $750 scholarships will be awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.

To qualify, the applicant:

must be an Indiana resident

be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association

attend an Indiana college or university

major in a law enforcement field

be enrolled as a full-time student (12 hours.)

Scholarship applications are available from your high school counselor, or at your local sheriff’s office. They can also be downloaded from indianasheriffs.org.

Applications are due on or before Thursday, April 1st.